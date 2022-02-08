Sean Moody returns to Lexington as LEX 18 anchor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — WLEX is pleased to announce that Kentucky native Sean Moody is returning home to the Bluegrass as an anchor/reporter for LEX 18 News. Beginning March 14, he will co-anchor LEX 18 News at 4:00 and 5:30 p.m. with Angie Beavin, as well as report during LEX 18 News at 11:00.

Sean has had a well-rounded career in television news, working as an award-winning photographer, video editor, assignment editor, reporter, and anchor for more than six years in the Lexington market. For the last five years, he worked as a reporter and photographer at KSL, the NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now, he is excited to return home to join the LEX 18 News team.

Sean Moody

“I’m so excited to come back home to Kentucky! This is the place where I grew up, became a journalist, and where my family is,” says Moody. “I have had an amazing adventure in the West, but I’m so looking forward to working again in my home state.”

“We’re so excited to bring Sean back home to Kentucky,” added LEX 18 News Director Brian Neal. “He is a highly-skilled, multi-dimensional journalist who knows our community, is invested in it, and will serve our viewers well through his anchoring and reporting of Central Kentucky’s most important stories.”

Sean grew up in Frankfort and graduated from Western Hills High School. He received his bachelor's degree in telecommunications from the University of Kentucky in 2007. An avid Big Blue fan, Sean also discovered a love of hiking, rock climbing, and nature photography while working in Utah. He has also worked part-time as a flight instructor, sharing his passion for aviation with aspiring pilots. Sean is excited to bring his love of those hobbies back to the Bluegrass while telling the compelling stories of Kentuckians every day.

Sean Moody

“Sean is an extremely talented journalist and will be a fantastic addition to the LEX 18 newsroom,” said Andrew Shenkan, Vice President and General Manager. “There is no doubt that by bringing home a native son of Kentucky, that Sean brings an immediate community connection and passion for covering the stories that matter to us most here in the Bluegrass State.”