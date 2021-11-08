Watch
Search continues for missing elderly woman in Scott County

Posted at 10:56 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 22:57:08-05

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — First responders are searching for a lost elderly woman named Mary Haralson.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says she was last seen on Friday and had left a voicemail saying she had turned her ankle and was near water and a deer stand.

The area the Sheriff's Office, Scott County Fire, and Georgetown-Scott County EMA is focusing on is 265 S. Rays Fork.

At 10 pm Sunday night, the search was suspended for the night.

On Monday morning, the Sheriff's Office says additional ground crews and drones, and the Scott County Helicopter Aviation Unit will continue searching.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with trail or hunting cameras in the area to check footage, and contact police if you spot Haralson.

