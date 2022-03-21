Watch
Search underway for missing Kentucky coal miner, coroner reportedly on scene

Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:19:04-04

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A search is underway for a coal miner who was working on a mine in Harlan County when the roof collapsed.

33-year-old James D. Brown, of Lynch, Kentucky, began his shift at 10:00 p.m. Sunday at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was working about 14,000 feet underground when the roof collapsed, about an hour later.

Police confirm to WYMT the coroner’s office is on scene.

Brown is roof bolter operator with 13 years of experience. The mine is owned by Inmet Mining LLC, of Knoxville, Tennessee.

All mine operations were shut down after the accident and will continue to be suspended Monday while the search continues.

