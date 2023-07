LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A recovery operation is underway in Laurel County after two men disappeared while swimming in Laurel Lake.

63-year-old Gary Bowling was located early Tuesday afternoon. He had been missing since Sunday afternoon when he left to go swimming at Laurel Lake.

A 51-year-old man also disappeared while swimming in the lake. Officials are not releasing the name of this man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurel Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.