Second lawsuit filed in Magoffin County school bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A second lawsuit has been filed over a Magoffin County school bus crash that happened in November.

The lawsuit was filed by the mother of two of the students who were on the bus at the time of the crash. 18 students were on the bus when it went over an embankment along Route 40.

In the lawsuit, it says the bus driver, Wanda Bailey, was negligent leading up to the crash, which caused several permanent injuries to students. It claims the driver had worked a shift at a gas station the night before and wasn't rested enough to safely drive the bus.

The lawsuit also names several school board officials, claiming the district was negligent in its hiring and training. The families are seeking $75,000 worth of damages.

The first lawsuit was filed last month. It also accuses Bailey of negligence in the crash.