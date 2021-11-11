Second minor league baseball team coming to Lexington in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington will soon have another Minor League Baseball team.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced today it has added a 10th team, referred to as the Kentucky team (KY), for 2022. A name for the team, which is owned by Lexington-based Stands LLC, will be announced shortly.

The new team will play a full Atlantic League schedule while sharing a ballpark with the defending ALPB Champions Lexington Legends. The two clubs will also play each other in select matchups.

“One thing we’ve learned about this great city is that there is room for more baseball in Lexington,” Stands LLC CEO Andy Shea said. “Our fans deserve high quality in all the games in the league’s schedule.”

With a wink, Shea shares an ulterior motive.

“Besides,” he said, “a second Kentucky team doubles the chances that the Atlantic League trophy stays in Lexington another year.”

The club will be listed on the league’s official 24th Championship Series Season schedule when it is released soon.

The league is finalizing its 2022 schedule and plans to issue it by the end of this week.