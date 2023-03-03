Secretariat sculpture made of steel now on display at Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby is just about two months away. It's also the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's magical run to the Triple Crown. And now, a new display at the "International Museum of the Horse" will help visitors better appreciate the milestone.

The sculpture, named "God's Boy," has a new home. And it's a place for fans around the world to enjoy.

Secretariat's record-breaking win, clinching the Belmont by 31 lengths, is now captured forever in this sculpture by farrier Nigel Fennell, and it's becoming a fan favorite at the museum.

For the artist, this is a "pinch me" moment.

"It's incredibly special," says Nigel. "Especially to be a Brit and to be here only two years, and to have your work displayed so young as an artist, it's a true honor, and for them to see the value in my work, to have him here has been very special."

It will be at the Kentucky Horse Park through the rest of 2023. The hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.