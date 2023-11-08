Secretariat's former track veterinarian weighs in on upcoming park opening

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're just a few days away from an important date in downtown Paris.

The Bourbon County community, even the world, has spent the year celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning the Triple Crown.

For years, residents say Paris has been missing something to signify its place in Big Red's story.

"It has been a busy year, month, week," said Bobby Shiflet, owner of Frames on Main Gallery in downtown Paris.

For 50 years, that's how long Secretariat's iconic silks have been in the global spotlight.

"Everybody has something blue and white checkered something somewhere," Shiflet said. "The town where he retired, spent his stallion career, and is buried — we didn't have anything."

So — enter what is about to be dedicated this upcoming weekend. LEX 18 decided to sit down with Secretariat's track veterinarian before the 1973 Derby.

"I said, where is that horse?" Doc Copelan said as he recalled a conversation with Secretariat's groom. "He said he's down there next to the ponies but be careful Doc, he'll bite the sh** out of ya!"

Copelan, now 97, remembers those moments quite well.

"I took his muzzle in my hand and kind of squeezed it a little bit to show him I was a friend," he said.

Copelan has lived in Bourbon County for 60 years. He says this is a welcomed addition to the community.

"Just a beautiful, wonderful place," he said. "They have benches where people are going to be able to go in and sit down and contemplate what that horse means to this community."

"I knew it was going to be nice but it has turned out even nicer than I thought," Shiflet said.

The community will be able to see the magnificent statue of Secretariat front and center at the park beginning this weekend.