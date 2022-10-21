Secretary of State Michael Adams: Use an extra stamp if voting absentee this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 65,000 Kentucky voters have already requested an absentee ballot, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams. The deadline for others who meet the absentee requirements is October 25th.

Filled-out absentee ballots can be returned at official drop-boxes or mailed in. And for those who are mailing it, Adams suggests adding additional postage.

"When you mail it, use two stamps," said Adams. "It's heavy."

Adams explains that in some areas of Kentucky, the ballot is longer than usual.

"Actually, I think this is the longest ballot we've ever had," he said. "We've got a senate race, congressional races, legislative races, county races, city races, and all the judges in the state - and two constitutional amendments. That's a long ballot. This is the longest piece of paper we've ever had to print for an absentee ballot."

So, Adams says to put two or three stamps on "to be safe."

"Postage varies as [the] number of races/candidates (therefore ballot size/weight) varies by jurisdiction," Adams tweeted on Thursday.

Reasons Eligible to Request a Mail-In Absentee Ballot on the Online Portal: