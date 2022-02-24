Watch
Security guard charged with assault after fight at Malibu Jack's

Several taken into custody following "disorder"
Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 24, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A security guard at Malibu Jack’s has been charged with fourth-degree assault after a fight at the indoor theme park.

Lexington Police tells us they were called out just after 8:00 p.m. Saturday. As soon as the first officers arrived, they called for backup.

Police tell us that four adults and three minors have been taken into custody.

Malibu Jack's closed around 8:30. No injuries are reported.

Police say a caller told them someone had a gun inside the theme park, but officers did not find any weapon.

