Somerset man arrested after threatening call to the University of the Cumberlands

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset has been arrested, served with an arrest warrant, and charged with terroristic threatening 2nd degree.

The Williamsburg Police Department received a call around 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday, where a threat was made toward the school.

WPD says through a preliminary investigation a man placed a call to the university making a threat indicating a shooting on the campus.

"Extra security measures and a high law enforcement presence was across the campus for about an hour as the investigation was conducted."

The campus went into lockdown while Williamsburg PD responded to the scene.

The 35-year-old was quickly located away from campus and taken into custody.

Full Williamsburg Police Department statement:

