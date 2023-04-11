Self-defense expert shares tips for surviving a shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who has taught self-defense for 30 years is sharing tips on what you should do if faced with a shooting after a shooting in Louisville left five people dead, not including the shooter.

Chip Sebastian, from Honsho Kan Self Defense, said you should always try and get away from danger. He teaches self-defense skills to students at the University of Kentucky.

He subscribes to the adage “run, hide, fight.”

“The immediate thing of course is to be aware of the situation,” he said.

It means staying off your phone.

Second, he says to take cover. He makes a distinction saying you should try and find something that would stop a bullet, like a metal desk.

Importantly, he says, don’t freeze and become a target.

Only as a last resort should you resort to fighting.

“If someone has a gun or knife on you and it's close enough for you to grab the arm that has the weapon, then do so and do not let go of it,” Sebastian said. “You hold on for all your worth.”

There’s also steps you and your employer can take to avoid workplace shootings like in Louisville.

“It starts with see something, say something,” said ClearForce CEO Tom Miller. The company works with workplaces to make them safer places through people risk assessment.

He said employers need to be more proactive about picking up that someone is struggling, ultimately identifying a threat before they become one.

Employees play a big role, noticing when a coworker is repeatedly expressing concerning behavior like being argumentative, harassing others, and bullying.

“It could be as simple as they are alone in a conference room and their screaming into a telephone,” Miller said.