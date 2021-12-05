Selling posters to help a historic cinema reopen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A good holiday gift for any film buff is a movie poster.

On Saturday, The Kentucky Theatre hosted a Posters and Popcorn Sale.

The historic Lexington venue had a variety of movie posters dating back 20-30 years.

There was also hot cocoa and popcorn served. This was the second such sale to benefit the cinema, which closed last year due to the pandemic.

"These are original posters, and they used to send posters to theaters folded. So if you were to buy a print from a gallery, you would not want it folded. but when you see that, that means it's a sign that it's vintage history. That it probably hung at the Kentucky Theatre, in a poster case, so you'll own a little bit of the history," said Lisa Meek, co-chair of Friends of Kentucky Theatre.

The theatre originally opened in 1922. Meek says with every poster sold and every dollar raised, they are one step closer to reopening the cinema's doors.