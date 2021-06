TODD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews spent several hours cleaning up a mess on a Kentucky highway.

Todd County Emergency Management says officials spent about 3.5 hours clearing a semi that lost control on Hwy 79 just south of 102.

The truck was loaded with two 9,000 lb coils of aluminum which broke loose and was also leaking diesel fuel.

No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.