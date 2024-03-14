Semi-truck driver arrested after police say he 'brake-checked' school bus with kids on board

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A semi-truck driver from Louisville has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident on Interstate 75 with a school bus.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Noah Davenport was arrested for the incident that occurred on Feb. 13 at around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say he "brake-checked" a Berea Independent school bus that had several students on board, resulting in extreme danger to those students.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Davenport.

The sheriff's office says that Davenport surrendered himself to authorities on Monday and was charged with 19 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The case remains under investigation.