LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A single-vehicle semi truck crash and fire has shut down I-75 southbound near mile marker 120.

According to officials, the semi hit the concrete carrier at mile marker 118 around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say the crash caused the fuel tanker to ignite.

There were no injuries, and crews have spent several hours trying to put out the fire.

It is unclear when that area of I-75 will reopen.

