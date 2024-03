LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several Laurel County emergency crews responded to East 4th Street around 10:26 p.m. after a semi-truck hit a building.

According to the London City Fire Department, when they arrived on the scene, they found an individual trapped in the semi that had collided with the building.

LCFD says that with the help of other agencies, the person was successfully extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.