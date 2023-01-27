Watch Now
Semi-truck slides off road, stuck in ditch at Versailles Rd & New Circle

Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 10:39:26-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A semi-truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch Friday morning at Versailles Road & New Circle.

The off ramp was slick and police officers were pushing cars back on the road to keep from slipping when conducting traffic. Our crew on scene watched two officers push a car back on the road because it was sliding off.

Lexington police say nobody was hurt.

