Semi-truck slides off road, stuck in ditch at Versailles Rd & New Circle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A semi-truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch Friday morning at Versailles Road & New Circle.

Traffic slowed for cars merging onto Versailles Road after a semi truck slides into a ditch. Officers are helping navigate traffic as roads are still really icy this morning. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/R4fPacDr6Y — Evan Leake (@evanpleake) January 27, 2023

The off ramp was slick and police officers were pushing cars back on the road to keep from slipping when conducting traffic. Our crew on scene watched two officers push a car back on the road because it was sliding off.

Lexington police say nobody was hurt.