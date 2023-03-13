Sen. McConnell discharged from hospital, moved to inpatient physical therapy

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a concussion last week.

David Popp, communications director for Senator McConnell, issued a statement Monday updating the public on his condition after Sen. McConnell fell at a Washington, D.C. hotel last Wednesday.

Popp says that Sen. McConnell's recovery is proceeding well as he was discharged from the hospital Monday. He will now move to a physical therapy inpatient facility to continue his recovery.

Sen. McConnell's medical team discovered a minor rib fracture, which is also being treated.

"The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received," said Popp in a statement.