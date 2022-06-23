Sen. McConnell responds to Biden's gas tax proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX 18) — President Joe Biden officially announced his plan to suspend the federal tax on gasoline for three months in an effort to curb skyrocketing gas prices.

His plan could save the average driver $0.18 a gallon for regular gas and $0.24 for a gallon of diesel.

Congress needs to approve the federal tax break, and if it passes, it would mean less money for infrastructure projects across the country. However, there is some skepticism about Biden's call to suspend the gas tax, even from the president's own allies in Congress.

Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement about Biden's proposal, which reads in part:

"The Biden Administration announced another ineffective stunt to mask the effects of Democrats’ war on affordable American energy: Calling for a holiday in the federal gas tax… I have a better idea: Democrats could stop setting off inflationary spirals, stop proposing massive tax hikes on the brink of a recession, stop waging a holy war against American fossil fuels, and stop applauding the pain that working families are feeling as part of some grand left-wing ‘transition.’’

The average price for gas in Kentucky is $4.68 per gallon as of Thursday morning, according to AAA.

