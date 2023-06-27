Sen. McConnell visits Lexington to discuss Kentucky's agriculture priorities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell brought Senator John Boozman (R-AR) to Lexington on Tuesday to listen to state and local farmers at the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

McConnell and Boozman, who serve on the Senate's Agriculture Committee, discussed the upcoming Farm Bill.

"It is important to get out of Washington and hear directly from those on the ground who utilize Farm Bill programs to ensure their concerns are being addressed and their needs are being met,” said Boozman. “We had an informative roundtable with very helpful feedback from Kentucky’s family farmers, agriculture leaders and industry stakeholders."

"We're blessed with the cheapest, safest food supply of any place in the world and we take that for granted. But we have a lot of people who work so, so hard to make that happen," added Boozman. "So we’re listening to them, seeing what they need.”

What does McConnell want to see in the next Farm Bill?

"We hope whatever changes are made will be beneficial to Kentucky," said McConnell.

However, he warned that new spending would be difficult to come by after the debt ceiling agreement was made.

"A lot of additional spending in this farm bill seems to me unlikely," he said.

