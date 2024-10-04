Sen. Mitch McConnell celebrated at Fleming County's Tractor Parade

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fleming County celebrated more than two decades of its Tractor Parade. It's a celebration of agriculture in the area and it also educates about its importance.

Adam Hinton, with Hinton Mills, said, "It's really important as people grow further and further away from agriculture and the process of their food being produced for them and put on their plates for them to be reacclimated to what agriculture is and the importance of farm families and the way that they impact all of our communities and each of us on a daily basis."

When this tradition first started people say that there were only about 40 tractors and a few local people coming through the town. Now, this tradition has grown to nearly 300 tractors and vehicles and people coming out from all around the state.

The day started with a luncheon at Hinton Mills, a four-generation business that prides itself on having quality farm supplies. Senator Mitch McConnell was at the lunch being honored as this year's Grand Marshal.

Senator McConnell said, "Agriculture is just hugely important in Kentucky. One of the things that we'd like to see more of coming out of Washington is more trade agreement. Agriculture actually benefits from trade."

He says Kentucky agriculture products are everywhere.

The senator said, "We all eat food, and increasingly restaurants across the commonwealth sell Kentucky products only. So, it indicates that we're into everything."

The celebration started earlier in the week with agriculture education. Students are taught everything about the industry, safety, and aims to encourage them to be a part of the next generation of agriculture. It's something Hinton hopes to see continue over the next two decades.

Hinton says, "(I) hope that we just never lose sight that agriculture is more than about food, it's more than about just growing the economic engine of Kentucky it's about people, it's about farm families."

