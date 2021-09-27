Sen. Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 booster shot: 'I followed the advice of experts and my doctors'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX 18) — Sen. Mitch McConnell has announced that he has received a booster vaccination for COVID-19.

"All throughout the pandemic, I’ve followed the best advice from experts and especially from my own healthcare providers. It was an easy decision to receive a booster.

“I am a survivor of childhood polio from before vaccines eradicated that disease here in our country and around the world. So I have been a lifelong champion of vaccinations.

“Mountains of evidence tell us these shots are safe, effective, and dramatically shrink the odds of severe disease or death from COVID.

“Like I’ve been saying for months: These safe and effective vaccines are the way to defend ourselves and our families from this terrible virus. They’re also how we stay on offense against COVID as a country.

“All Americans should speak with their doctors and get vaccinated.”

Sen. McConnell has been a longtime supporter of the COVID-19 vaccines and has urged the public to get vaccinated on multiple occasions.

"Money is not the problem. Reluctance of people to get vaccinated is the problem," said McConnell while visiting Lexington last month. "We need to keep on preaching that and encouraging people to do the right thing."