Sen. Rand Paul reports raising more than $4 million in the past quarter

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE- In this Aug. 26, 2021, file photo, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., addresses the audience at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky. Paul stepped up his fundraising during the summer, posting his best-ever total as a Senate candidate as he pursues a third term in Kentucky, his campaign said Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 1:00 PM, Oct 06, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's campaign says he posted his best fundraising haul in the past quarter.

The campaign said Tuesday that Paul surpassed the amounts he raised in any three-month period during his two previous successful Senate campaigns in Kentucky. The campaign says the senator raised more than $4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.

The quarter began with his potential Democratic challenger, Charles Booker, launching his bid to unseat Paul in next year's election. Booker said in a social media post Tuesday that he has raised $1.7 million since entering the campaign.

