Sen. Rand Paul reports raising more than $4 million in the past quarter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's campaign says he posted his best fundraising haul in the past quarter.

The campaign said Tuesday that Paul surpassed the amounts he raised in any three-month period during his two previous successful Senate campaigns in Kentucky. The campaign says the senator raised more than $4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.

The quarter began with his potential Democratic challenger, Charles Booker, launching his bid to unseat Paul in next year's election. Booker said in a social media post Tuesday that he has raised $1.7 million since entering the campaign.