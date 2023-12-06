Sen. Reggie Thomas calls for fellow lawmakers to stop using fast-track maneuvers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sen. Reggie Thomas wants his fellow lawmakers to agree to stop using fast-track maneuvers to pass bills.

"We've got to allow some time - a day or two between changes in the bill and committee votes," Thomas said. "And at least a day or two between the committee votes and he floor vote."

His push is in response to a recent study by the League of Women Voters of Kentucky. The study, titled "How Can They Do That? Transparency and Citizen Participation in Kentucky’s Legislative Process," found that Kentucky lawmakers are increasingly using "fast-track maneuvers" that limit transparency and citizen participation.

The report points to four procedural maneuvers that undermine citizen participation, according to the League.

Those procedures are:



Replacing bills with substitute versions on short notice with little time for review

Holding required "readings" of bills before any committee has considered the bill, which allows fast-tracking the bill for passage with no time for public input

Holding "floor" (full House or Senate) votes on bills the same day those bills were approved in committee

Holding floor votes on free conference committee reports (which may contain new bill language) on the same day the reports are filed

"Simply put - Kentucky legislators have been increasingly fast-tracking bills through the legislative process in ways that leave little or no time for citizens, and sometimes legislators, to read the bills and give input to legislators before those bills are voted on and become law," said Becky Jones, the first vice president of the League of Women Voters of Kentucky.

Since the data has been released, Thomas has heard from the public that they want the fast-track maneuvers to stop.

"It makes sense," said Thomas. "How can you have a bill that’s one thing, come to committee and it’s an entirely different bill? Legislators are voting on it, and they don’t even know what’s in the bill. And then an hour or two later, bringing it to the floor for a vote? That’s just not right."

"It gags and muzzles the public," added Thomas.

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky says although some lawmakers may say these procedures have always been used, the data shows a growing trend.

"What we found is that 25 years ago, less than 5% of bills that became law used one or more of these fats-track maneuvers to quickly get bills out of committee, voted on, and passed. However, our research revealed that by 2002, the percentage of fast-tracked bills began to dramatically increase," said Jones. "So much so that by 2022, 24% of bills that passed the Senate and 32% of bills that passed the House had been fast-tracked to their final vote in ways that essentially cut out public scrutiny or input."

"Something has changed in the last 25 years and we really need to be more considerate of the citizens’ right to be part of the deliberations," added Janie Lindle, a member of the League's research team. “The rate from 1998 to now is just concerning.”

Thomas says the data shows that fast-track maneuvers are not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue.

"Both parties have been guilty of this in the past," he said.

But Thomas adds that there is really no reason to "rush" a bill through.

"We're coming up on a 60 day session," he said. "This is a long session. We're going to see each other every day for 60 days. We know what bills are out there pretty much by the 10th, 20th day. There is never a need to rush a bill."

So, Thomas recommends the General Assembly adopt the changes the League of Women Voters suggests.

The League's recommendations to improve transparency include:



Holding the three required bill “readings” on three separate days after a standing committee sends the bill to the whole House or Senate for a vote

Making committee substitute bills available online at least one full day before the committee meeting where the substitute will be considered

Allowing at least one full day between the last standing committee action on a bill and the House or Senate floor vote on the bill

Allowing at least one full day between free conference committee revisions to a bill and the House or Senate floor vote on that changed bill

“Our democracy depends on informed and active public participation in decision-making," said Jennifer Jackson, President of the League. "While elections are crucial, public engagement should extend beyond voting alone. Citizens must have the opportunity to contribute throughout the legislative process, and lawmakers should prioritize careful study and listening to ensure a comprehensive and participatory approach to finalizing legislation.”