(LEX 18) — A federal judge has granted a motion by Attorney General Daniel Cameron to overturn an injunction blocking parts of Senate Bill 150.

Last month, just hours before it was set to become law, a judge blocked the part of the bill that banned gender-affirming care for trans kids.

Today, that same judge overturned that injunction, meaning Senate Bill 150 is now in effect, while an appeal by the ACLU is pending.