Senate panel deadlocks on Jackson; confirmation on track

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., arrives for a meeting in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 31, 2022. Democrats are launching a whirlwind of votes and Senate floor action Monday with the goal of confirming Judge Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by the end of the week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has deadlocked on whether to send Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.

But President Joe Biden’s nominee is still on track to be confirmed this week as the first Black woman on the high court.

The committee’s tie vote Monday was expected. But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for a bipartisan process and the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.

Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court.

