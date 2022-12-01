Senate passes Congressman Barr's CAROL Act in honor of late wife

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — The U.S. Senate passed the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act today unanimously.

Congressman Andy Barr introduced the legislation last year to honor his wife, Carol Leavell Barr, who died from sudden cardiac death by mitral valve prolapse.

Senators Mitch McConnell and Kyrsten Sinema led the bill to passage.

"The CAROL Act is a tribute to her extraordinary life and furthers her incredible legacy of selflessness by targeting investments in research to treat valvular heart diseases, preventing families across the nation from experiencing the same loss that has profoundly impacted me, our girls and Carol’s entire family,” said Congressman Barr.

The act will support research through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The bill needs to pass the in the House before it's sent to the President.