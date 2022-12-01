Watch Now
News

Actions

Senate passes Congressman Barr's CAROL Act in honor of late wife

image004.jpg
Congressman Andy Barr
U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) pictured above with his wife Carol Barr and two daughters, Eleanor (left) and Mary Clay (right).
image004.jpg
Posted at 6:07 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 18:12:18-05

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — The U.S. Senate passed the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act today unanimously.

Congressman Andy Barr introduced the legislation last year to honor his wife, Carol Leavell Barr, who died from sudden cardiac death by mitral valve prolapse.

Senators Mitch McConnell and Kyrsten Sinema led the bill to passage.

"The CAROL Act is a tribute to her extraordinary life and furthers her incredible legacy of selflessness by targeting investments in research to treat valvular heart diseases, preventing families across the nation from experiencing the same loss that has profoundly impacted me, our girls and Carol’s entire family,” said Congressman Barr.

The act will support research through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The bill needs to pass the in the House before it's sent to the President.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results