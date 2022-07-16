Senate President Stivers has tested positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today on Twitter, the Kentucky Senate GOP tweeted that Senate President Robert Stivers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, Senate President Robert Stivers tested positive for COVID-19. He is experiencing mild allergy like symptoms and is following appropriate health and safety guidelines. Close contacts have been notified. 1/2 — KY Senate Majority (@KYSenateGOP) July 16, 2022

"He is experiencing mild allergy like symptoms and is following appropriate health and safety guidelines," continued the tweet.

Close contacts have been notified. Stivers is fully vaccinated and boosted.