Senate President Stivers has tested positive for COVID-19

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers calls the Senate to order on the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 17:33:31-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today on Twitter, the Kentucky Senate GOP tweeted that Senate President Robert Stivers had tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is experiencing mild allergy like symptoms and is following appropriate health and safety guidelines," continued the tweet.

Close contacts have been notified. Stivers is fully vaccinated and boosted.

