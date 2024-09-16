Senator Johnny Turner flown to hospital following serious accident

(LEX 18) — According to WRIL, Senator Johnny L. Turner is being flown out for medical treatment following a serious accident involving a lawn mower that Turner was operating at his home in the Sukey Ridge area.

Kentucky State Police tells WRIL that a call came into the Harlan Post 10 around 8:00 p.m. They say the caller said that the senator drove his riding lawn mower into the deep end of an empty pool. KSP Troopers, Sunshine Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS all responded to the scene.

Turner was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital's helipad to be flown to a hospital for treatment.