Watch Now
News

Actions

Senator Johnny Turner flown to hospital following serious accident

SENATOR JOHNNY TURNER
KENTUCKY GENERAL ASSEMBLY
SENATOR JOHNNY TURNER
Posted

(LEX 18) — According to WRIL, Senator Johnny L. Turner is being flown out for medical treatment following a serious accident involving a lawn mower that Turner was operating at his home in the Sukey Ridge area.

Kentucky State Police tells WRIL that a call came into the Harlan Post 10 around 8:00 p.m. They say the caller said that the senator drove his riding lawn mower into the deep end of an empty pool. KSP Troopers, Sunshine Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS all responded to the scene.

Turner was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital's helipad to be flown to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18