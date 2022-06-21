Senator Mitch McConnell supports 'commonsense package'

(LEX 18) — Senator Mitch McConnell releases a statement of support after Senate bargainers say they have reached an agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill.

“I support the bill text that Senator Cornyn and our colleagues have produced. For years, the far left falsely claimed that Congress could only address the terrible issue of mass murders by trampling on law-abiding Americans’ constitutional rights. This bill proves that false. Our colleagues have put together a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” writes Senator Mitch McConnell.