Watch
News

Actions

Senator Mitch McConnell supports 'commonsense package'

Mitch McConnell
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. addresses the audience at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Mitch McConnell
Posted at 7:32 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 19:33:47-04

(LEX 18) — Senator Mitch McConnell releases a statement of support after Senate bargainers say they have reached an agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill.

“I support the bill text that Senator Cornyn and our colleagues have produced. For years, the far left falsely claimed that Congress could only address the terrible issue of mass murders by trampling on law-abiding Americans’ constitutional rights. This bill proves that false. Our colleagues have put together a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” writes Senator Mitch McConnell.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!