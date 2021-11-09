Senior care center asking Kentucky residents to 'Be a Santa to a Senior'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Home Instead Lexington is once again hosting its Be a Santa to a Senior program.

This program supports older adults who may be isolated or alone during the holiday season, and provides them with donated gifts from the community. This year, the program hopes to gift more than 350 seniors in the area.

To get involved, participants can visit the Home Instead office, located at 2432 Regency Road (Suite 150).

Look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through December 3. The tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, wrap it, and return the wrapped gift to the office with the ornament attached.

Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.