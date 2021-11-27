Watch
Serious accident closes lanes on Harrodsburg Road at Old Schoolhouse Lane

Posted at 8:08 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 20:36:41-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A serious accident closed down Harrodsburg Road at Old Schoolhouse Lane, between Man o'War and Military Pike.

The duty commander says officials were called just after 5 p.m. for an injury collision where a pickup truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the passenger vehicle were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck has minor injuries.

No criminal charges are expected at this time.

Harrodsburg Road between Old Higbee Mill Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard is closed at this time for the reconstruction units investigation. They expect that to be reopened around 8:30 p.m.

