LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials are currently on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Richmond Road and Locust Hill in Lexington.

Police say the driver of a truck ran a red light going east as a trolley had the right of way while crossing the intersection.

The "Jaws of Life" rescue tool and the Crash Reconstruction Unit are at the scene, but only minor injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.