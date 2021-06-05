Watch
Fatal two-car crash shuts down I-75 in Lexington

Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 15:38:49-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Interstate 75 in Lexington is shut down due to a two-car crash. The incident happened at 12:23 p.m. between Richmond and Lexington.

The reconstruction unit and the coroners' office are on the scene. The two-car collision is confirmed fatal.

The shutdown is located at the 102 mile marker. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 99 north of Clays Ferry Bridge onto Old Richmond Road. Officials say to expect significant delays for several hours.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update when have more information.

