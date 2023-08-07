Serious crash shuts down inbound Newtown Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inbound lanes of Newtown Pike are shut down Monday afternoon due to a serious crash.

Around 3:25 p.m., Lexington police responded to the intersection of Newtown Pike and Aristides Blvd for reports of a crash.

Police say the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger car.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Inbound Newtown Pike at Aristides is currently shut down while officials investigate the crash. Traffic is being diverted onto Aristides towards Citation Blvd. No word on how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.