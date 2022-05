(LEX 18) — Traffic is shut down on I-64 eastbound due to a serious crash.

Montgomery County Emergency Management says the crash happened at mile marker 105 on Tuesday afternoon. LEX 18 also spotted the coroner's van at the scene.

Officials say part of the road will be closed for the next 4-6 hours as they clear the road and investigate what happened. Drivers are being routed to Exit 101.

We're working to learn more information. Stay with LEX 18 for updates.