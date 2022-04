JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Police Department shares that they are working on a serious wreck on US27 at Industry Parkway.

All of the Northbound traffic is being diverted to Catnip Hill and all Southbound traffic is down to one lane while they investigate.

Nicholasville Collision Reconstruction Unit is en route to the scene.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.