LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police responded to a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the crash resulted from a vehicle running a red light at the intersection.

Seven people are hospitalized and one of them has life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate but no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The intersection is reopen as of 5 a.m. Friday.