(LEX 18) — Several counties in central Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms, some receiving Tornado Warnings that left behind damage.

Damage to a home in Casey County

Perryville experienced strong storms.

Courtesy of Samantha Joe Anne Mullins A tree uprooted in Perryville after severe thunderstorms.

Courtesy of Samantha Jo Anne Mullins A damaged pool in Perryville.

Somerset and Pulaski County received a Tornado Warning that lasted until 9:30 p.m.

Pulaski County also saw fits of hail.

Parts of Laurel, Knox, Pulaski, Rockcastle, and Whitley counties were included in the Tornado Warnings.