POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Stanton Fire Department reports they responded to a house fire overnight Wednesday in Powell County.

According to officials, the fire started on the right side of the home in the carpet area and spread into the attic.

Officials say they called in help from Clark and Estill Counties for manpower and water supply.

According to officials, everyone was able to get out of the home, and no injuries were reported.