Several dead birds in Haltech parking lot in Lexington, following severe thunderstorms

Posted at 4:32 PM, Feb 16, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several dead birds were found in the Haltech parking lot in Lexington on Thursday morning following some severe thunderstorms.

Kevin Kelly with the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they will collect the carcasses, and the state wildlife veterinarian will assess them for trauma and possible electrocution.

After looking at the photos, Kelly says the birds were European starlings and travel in large flocks during the winter months.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife believes that it is related to the storms moving through the area.

