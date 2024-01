CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Casey County coroner tells LEX 18 that there are "several" deaths after a fire broke out in the area.

Details are limited at this time, and the coroner said he has not arrived at the scene yet, but he did say the fire is still active and is at a home near the intersections of Highways 70 and 837.

The coroner says the fire is 11 miles outside Liberty and very close to the Pulaski County line.

It's not clear how many people have died in the fire at this time.