Several flights canceled, delayed at Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several flights at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington were canceled or delayed Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson at the Blue Grass Airport, the runway is open, and they have had commercial departures, but flights could have been canceled due to aircraft not arriving in Lexington.

The following flights were affected:



American Airlines 6:35 a.m. departure to Charlotte- canceled

American Airlines 8:33 a.m. departure to Chicago, O'Hare- canceled

DELTA 5:52 a.m. departure to Atlanta- delayed until 11:45 a.m.

For more information on delays or cancellations, go to fids.bluegrassairport.com/fids/fids.html.