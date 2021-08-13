Several lanes shut down on I-75 southbound near Newtown Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexington's traffic management center, three lanes are shut down due to a semi-truck hitting a barrier.

The management team tweeted the location of I-75 south near mile marker 115. There is reported fuel spilled on the roadway.

I-75S near the 115 MM -

Three lanes reportedly shutdown. A semi struck a barrier. Fuel spilled on the roadway. — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 13, 2021

Lexington Lieutenant Cooper says police were sent out around 5:26 p.m. to a semi-truck that struck a guard rail. The semi jackknifed and leaked fluid onto the roadway.

All three lanes were shut down in order to clean up the leak. The interstate will be closed until clean-up is completed. Traffic is being diverted at Ironworks going southbound and on I-64 at Paynes Depo.

