Severe storms roll through Central Kentucky with hail, lightning

(LEX 18) — Severe storms rolled through Central Kentucky this evening bringing hail and lightning to the area.

Brian Stahl

Some of the initial storms produced hail up to a quarter size.

David Nunn Hail in Stamping Ground

Ricky Byrd Hail in Lexington

The storms also produced some major lightning. A viewer captured lightning in the Nicholasville area:

Logan Shaftner

Logan Shaftner

Showers and storms will continue for the next few hours. A cold front will follow these storms and temps will drop tomorrow.