Watch Now
News

Actions

Severe storms roll through Central Kentucky with hail, lightning

IMG_5816.jpg
Posted at 10:17 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 23:11:48-05

(LEX 18) — Severe storms rolled through Central Kentucky this evening bringing hail and lightning to the area.

IMG_5816.jpg

Some of the initial storms produced hail up to a quarter size.

317522574_670876444754137_990043331475259853_n.jpg
Hail in Stamping Ground
317542954_528847589116915_214394306884485284_n.jpg
Hail in Lexington

The storms also produced some major lightning. A viewer captured lightning in the Nicholasville area:

wx1.jpg
wx - Edited.png

Showers and storms will continue for the next few hours. A cold front will follow these storms and temps will drop tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results