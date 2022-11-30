Severe storms roll through Central Kentucky with hail, lightning

(LEX 18) — Severe storms rolled through Central Kentucky this evening bringing hail and lightning to the area.
Hail in Lexington about dime size here @BillMeck @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/IDf6Z0CWgR— Brian Stahl (@stahlingphotog) November 30, 2022
Some of the initial storms produced hail up to a quarter size.
The storms also produced some major lightning. A viewer captured lightning in the Nicholasville area:
Showers and storms will continue for the next few hours. A cold front will follow these storms and temps will drop tomorrow.