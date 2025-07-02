Sexual assault lawsuit filed against former UK football player Maxwell Hairston

(LEX 18) — A civil sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against former University of Kentucky football player Maxwell Hairston.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Kentucky, alleges that Hairston sexually assaulted Rebecca Hendryx in March 2021. At the time, Hendryx was also attending the University of Kentucky.

According to court documents, Hairston and Hendryx met in early 2021 outside of their residence hall, and during that day, Hairston allegedly made Hendryx "feel uncomfortable when he attempted to isolate her in his bedroom."

Later that evening, Hairston reportedly messaged Hendryx through Snapchat, requesting to "meet back up with (Hendryx) to engage in sexual activity," to which she declined.

Hendryx and Hairston had no other interactions until March 24, 2021, when Hairston came over to Hendryx's dorm without being invited, saying that he "wanted to hang out" with Hendryx, the document reports.

Hendryx reportedly told Hairston that she was tired and was going to bed, after which Hairston entered the room before the door shut.

Hairston allegedly expressed to Hendryx that he was under the influence and was "trying to have sex," to which Hendryx "continued to reiterate that she was tired, wanted to go to bed, and suggested they hang out on another occasion."

The document reports that Hairston went on to forcibly remove Hendryx's clothing and sexually assault her.

Hendryx later contacted a close friend and police following the assault, and reportedly transferred from the university.

Maxwell Hairston was drafted in 2025 in the first round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.