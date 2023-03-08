Shaker Village loses historic structure built in the 19th century

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the past few days, Shaker Village employees have been working to clean up storm damage from last week's high winds. Two dozen trees — some at least 100 years old — came down on the 3,000-acre property. Trunks and branches landed on the Carriage House, which was built around 1835.

Shaker Village V.P. of natural and cultural resources, William Updike, says, "The Shakers had about 260 buildings here in the 1800s. Today, we have 34 historic structures left on-site — and most of the ones we've lost are agricultural buildings much like the carriage house. Horse transportation was very important in the 19th century and that's one of those buildings that represents that history here on our site."

LEX 18

Updike explains that preservation on this site's story is their goal.

He says, "Our organization, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, was founded in the 1960s with the goal of preserving this site and telling the story of the Kentucky Shakers who lived here during the 19th century. And so, it's very important for us to preserve and protect all of our historic buildings site-wide."

The Carriage House had significant restoration work last summer. Site leaders say it's important to preserve buildings like this and events like this just show how fragile these historic buildings can be.

LEX 18

Updike says the Carriage House’s repairs included, "Repaired siding, we did painting, we installed a new roof, and we had it looking really, really good and really enjoyable for our guests. It's unfortunate that that's the one that had to fall."

He says that there is still hope for this building. A lot of the house's original materials are still intact enough for a rebuild. He says their goal is to give visitors an authentic 19th-century experience.

LEX 18

"Our historic resources are fragile here on our site, as well as statewide, nationwide. And it's important that when we have a historic storm event like we had Friday that we're thinking about how to protect and preserve those sites for the future so that future generations can enjoy them,” says Updike.

He says even smaller buildings like the Carriage House, add to this site's story.

This Saturday, March 11, Shaker Village is looking for volunteers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help with rebuilding efforts. Meals, a 20% overnight stay voucher, and a meal at the site’s restaurant would be included. More information on signing up can be found here: https://shakervillageky.org/events/volunteer-work-day-4/