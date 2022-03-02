'She maced me': Woman recounts episode of road rage

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly 24 hours later, a woman from Nicholasville said she was still trying to process her drive home Monday when she said another driver maced her in her car.

"It feels like gasoline being poured on your face," said Tiffany, who asked that her last name and face not be disclosed in the story. "It's awful."

Nicholasville Police confirmed to LEX 18 they are investigating the incident.

Tiffany provided a video to LEX 18, allegedly showing the moments after another driver cut her off in a turning lane.

"I looked at her and kinda tossed my hands up, like, 'Oh my goodness, you just about ran me off the road down there,'" Tiffany recounted.

The video, taken by Tiffany, appeared to show the two drivers yelling at each other. About 20 seconds into the video, the driver can be seen pulling out what Tiffany said was a bottle of mace.

"That's when she started to speed up and got up next to my car and proceeded to mace me at that point," she said.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety's 2019 data, nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed "significant anger, aggression, or road rage at least once in the previous 30 days."

