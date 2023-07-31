'She was taken for no reason': Family remembers woman killed in Richmond double homicide

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Days after her life was taken, tragedy is setting in for Makayla Walker's family.

"She was just took away from us. For no reason at all," said her aunt Amy Burbridge.

Police said 24-year-old Walker was at her grandmother's apartment Saturday night on Foxhaven Drive when she and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Stephon Baskerville, got into an argument.

She was found dead in the parking lot from multiple gunshot wounds, alongside maintenance man 33-year-old Warren Bowman.

Police believe Bowman may have been trying to protect her.

"She didn't deserve this. At all," Burbridge said.

Baskerville and Walker had only been dating a few weeks, according to her family.

Her grandmother was unable to hide the devastation of losing her granddaughter.

"She was always the life of the party at Fourth of July. Her and the kids, they stayed on the karaoke," recalled Burbridge.

"Her smile was big. Like, amazing because she never really smiled unless she was around kids," said her sister Keshawna Walker.

Baskerville was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Walker's family says the punishment will never make up for their pain.

"You going to get your judgment day down here, but when you get in front of God, you gonna answer to him. Because you took not one but two people's lives," said Burbridge.

But for right now, Walker's family says they're turning their energy from hate to healing.

The Walkers want to thank Warren Bowman for his sacrifice.

They also set up a GoFundMe for MaKayla's funeral expenses.

You can donate here.